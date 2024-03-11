What Is A Chimney Grill Starter And How Does It Work?

You might have heard that the easiest way to get charcoal to light is to stack it in something like a pyramid shape. The idea here is that when the bottom coals are exposed to heat, the hot air flows upward, causing the lower coals to heat the ones above them, creating a chain reaction and eventually lighting the whole lot. This works — but it's hard to actually get the coals to stay in formation long enough for the principle to work.

A chimney starter is specifically built to solve this problem. You just pile a bunch of charcoal in it, light a fire on the ground under it with newspaper (this is why the bottom is grated), and wait. The oxygen and smoke have nowhere to go but literally up from the fire under the starter, meaning more oxygen hits the coals, and in no time at all those briquettes will be roaring hot. They all stay lit because it's a self-reinforcing cycle where the more heat gets generated, the more heat keeps being generated.

From there, you pick up the starter by the fireproof handle and dump the flaming coals into the grill. It genuinely could not be simpler and will save you more headaches than you realize. If you're working with a charcoal grill and don't have a chimney starter, go and buy one right now.