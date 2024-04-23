Better Barbecue Starts With Arranging Your Charcoal Properly

With some terminology under your belt, you can better understand your options for arranging your charcoal. For example, if you are cooking all the same type of food on direct heat, you can prepare your charcoal and then shake it down into an even layer. This method provides the greatest amount of direct-heat cooking space, so it works well for large cookouts.

However, if some items will need direct heat while others require indirect contact, make a two-zone fire by shifting all of the charcoal to one side of the grill. Similarly, you can divide the hot coals between the two sides of the grill with an unoccupied space in the middle. This is called a three-zone split and works well for large cuts of meat that require even heat from both sides without direct heat below. Another option is the ring of fire, where you lay charcoal around the outer edge of the circle for direct-heat cooking, leaving the entire center open for indirect cooking.

You can also create variations of these methods by adjusting the thickness of the charcoal. For example, pile the hot coals on one side of the grill, allowing some to roll into the center of the cooking area. This essentially gives you direct heat at the highest part of the pile, a slower-cooking direct heat in the center, and indirect heat on the far side. With this simple shift of charcoal, your barbecue will elevate from basic to brilliant.