11 Canned Food Myths You've Probably Fallen For At Some Point

There's a lot of worry about using dented cans, and it makes sense. If your can becomes damaged or severely dented, it is more serious and can end up with holes in it that allow bacteria to seep into the food inside. When this happens, the previously safe food can start to go bad, raising the risk of it becoming unsafe to eat.

Luckily, though, not all dents will result in this, and it could still be safe to use a can that's lightly dented. If your can has any dents that are smaller than your finger and it's not compromised in any way, it could just be cosmetic damage, with the food inside still good to go. If, however, you can get your finger inside the dent, or the dent has sharp edges, then it may be the case that there's a hole in its exterior that could be allowing air in. The same goes for a dented rim — any damage to its outer edges means that you should throw away the can immediately.

You should also look out for signs of bulging. Bulging edges can indicate that bacteria has got inside the can, and could potentially indicate a sign of botulism. It's always better to just buy a new can, instead of risking it with one that could have been compromised.