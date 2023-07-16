Canned Full English Breakfast Is Actually A Thing

If there's one truism to modern culinary society, it's that if a food exists, someone somewhere will try to put it in a can. Canned whole chicken has long been a product available on store shelves, and canned bread is something of a regional dish in New England (hence its other name, New England brown bread). We've even seen an uptick in new frontiers of confused culinary cannery with the advent of canned sandwiches. There's no frontier of canning whose depths humanity will not attempt to plumb.

But if there's a food you would never expect to see in canned form, it would probably be something consisting of numerous components typically eaten separately, something with not just significant preparation time but ingredients with vastly different storage requirements. Something like, for example, a full English breakfast. Surely, no one would try to can that, would they? Oh, you sweet summer child.