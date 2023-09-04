The Science Behind Why Canned Foods Are Always Cylindrical

Canned goods are something you might look down on, but there's a good chance you still have some tuna in your cupboard. People will can all sorts of weird stuff — from a whole chicken to PB&J sandwiches to an entire full English breakfast. People even love canning at home, a process that comes with an entire list of mistakes to avoid. And yet, no matter what people decide to preserve, it always seems to come in the same general cylindrical form (or at least a square-ish shape with rounded edges like Spam).

Why, though? Why don't we have full rectangle cans, pyramid cans, or a rhombus can? It turns out there are multiple reasons. It's cheaper for the companies (which isn't surprising since, in a capitalist society, nearly every industry standard will be adopted thanks to cost-efficiency). Still, there's a scientific reason why rounded edges — particularly cylinders — are so standard with canning: round shapes are a lot better at withstanding pressure.