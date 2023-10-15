The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sauce Tip That Could Put The Original To Shame
McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish is known for its square shape, awesome taste, and the fact that it comes topped with Tartar sauce. However, chef Mike Haracz, former Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's and current TikTok culinary legend, recommends that patrons switch up their sauce choice the next time they visit the chain.
Instead of the standard Tartar sauce that normally comes with the sandwich, Haracz says that adding Big Mac sauce to the sandwich will result in a much tastier meal. Big Mac sauce normally accompanies the burger of the same name and is often described as having a mildly sweet yet tangy flavor profile. The sauce is wildly popular at the restaurant, so much so that McDonald's briefly offered it in dip cups. While dip cups were only available for a short period, it's possible to add Big Mac sauce to any McDonald's sandwich just by asking for a substitution.
What people are saying about Haracz's Filet-O-Fish enhancement
Mike Haracz loves sharing his fast-food opinions on TikTok, which are based on his years working behind the scenes at the golden arches. When it comes to the Filet-O-Fish, Haracz claims that adding Big Mac sauce to the sandwich is far superior to the standard addition of Tartar sauce. Haracz even urges his followers on the social media platform to try the combination and report back to support his thesis.
Those who've enjoyed the sandwich the Haracz way appear to be pleased. According to one commenter, "It. Is. Amazing! The flavors of the sauce, the cheese and the filet meld so well together." And while many others agreed that it was a quality combination, some commenters were unwilling to let go of their beloved Tartar sauce. As explained by a Filet-O-Fish fan, "But the tartar sauce is 75% of the reason I get a FOF!" Another person proclaimed that their love for the sauce ran so deep that they "could literally eat the tartar sauce with a spoon."
What makes Big Mac sauce so special?
It's true that McDonald's offers a wide range of sauces, but the Big Mac sauce is the best in the hearts and minds of many diners. It was developed to accompany the chain's Big Mac in 1968, and the sauce was initially available in two separate recipes. These recipes were merged in 1972, and the sauce underwent quite a few changes over the years. These days, the chain serves up its Big Macs with the original sauce recipe.
The sauce is so popular that people even try to replicate it at home, with varying results. Once again, chef Haracz comes to the rescue by sharing a TikTok video featuring his version of the special sauce, which he claims is "as close as you're going to get" without actually heading to McDonald's. Haracz also states that the sauce gets its recognizable color from paprika, not ketchup, a common myth regarding Big Mac sauce.