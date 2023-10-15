The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sauce Tip That Could Put The Original To Shame

McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish is known for its square shape, awesome taste, and the fact that it comes topped with Tartar sauce. However, chef Mike Haracz, former Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's and current TikTok culinary legend, recommends that patrons switch up their sauce choice the next time they visit the chain.

Instead of the standard Tartar sauce that normally comes with the sandwich, Haracz says that adding Big Mac sauce to the sandwich will result in a much tastier meal. Big Mac sauce normally accompanies the burger of the same name and is often described as having a mildly sweet yet tangy flavor profile. The sauce is wildly popular at the restaurant, so much so that McDonald's briefly offered it in dip cups. While dip cups were only available for a short period, it's possible to add Big Mac sauce to any McDonald's sandwich just by asking for a substitution.