McDonald's Quirkiest Secret Menu Sandwich Is For Filet-O-Fish Lovers

Like many other McDonald's hacks that you should know, the Land, Air & Sea Burger requires some DIY. To get one, you'll need to order a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-O-Fish, then combine the contents of the three sandwiches on your own, which shouldn't be too complicated. It's actually the Big Mac that makes up the base of the sandwich, not the Filet-O-Fish. To assemble it, all you need to do is put the Filet-O-Fish on the top half of the Big Mac and put the McChicken on the bottom half. Most customers leave out the buns from the Filet-O-Fish and the McChicken when they assemble their Land, Air & Sea Burger. If you're looking for something to do with the excess bread, you can always transform the leftover hamburger buns into crunchy croutons for your next salad.

It's worth noting that even if you try to customize a Big Mac order through the McDonald's website, you won't see chicken or fish patties listed among the available add-ons, so you'll still have to order each sandwich separately. Given its popularity, you might be able to get away with ordering the Land, Air & Sea Burger by name at the counter or drive-thru, but only if the McDonald's employee has heard of it and is actually willing to make one for you.