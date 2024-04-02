The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Hack For An Elevated Spin On The Classic
If you're a fast food fanatic, you're probably also up on all the latest "secret menu" hacks for your favorite franchise. While everyone's got their favorite classics from the standard McDonald's menu, it's fun to change up the ingredients from time to time if you're getting bored of the same old Quarter Pounder. Try hacking your breakfast for an order of chicken and waffles, for instance, or subbing Big Mac sauce on a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Sauce isn't the only way you can spruce up the classic crispy fish dish, either. Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef at McDonald's, recently shared on his popular TikTok feed that a Filet-O-Fish is a whole new experience when you ask for an English muffin instead of a bun.
"That is a pretty tasty kinda English pub/English muffin/pub-style fish sandwich kinda thing," he said. Just don't also forget the Big Mac sauce for this sub — it's Haracz's OG Filet-O-Fish hack, and it really brings something extra to the table when combined with a breakfast muffin. It's a recommendation that prompted one person on a TikTok video of the condiment swap to comment, "I just tried it. Absolutely the only way to go from now on."
Try to order your fish muffin sandwich close to breakfast
"Secret" menu items and off-menu hacks are fun, but there are some guidelines to keep in mind if you're trying to go off menu at McDonald's. Most importantly, when you're requesting a Filet-O-Fish with an English muffin, keep in mind that most locations won't have the muffins available unless it's breakfast time, when the fish sandwiches aren't on the menu. So, for this hack it's best to try and order it at the tail end of breakfast or just after lunch starts so that you can catch the kitchen during the transition. This is also the best time to order the McBrunch Burger, which combines the best of a McDouble and an Egg McMuffin while all the ingredients are in play.
As long as the ingredients are available, and you ask for something within reason, many times the kitchen staff will be happy to oblige — though not always. One TikToker responded to Mike Haracz's hack by dejectedly sharing, "I tried the fish with an English muffin and they said they can't do that." To increase your chances, try to put in any special orders at off-peak hours so that you don't disrupt the flow in the kitchen at their busiest times, and if you like your pub-style Filet-O-Fish, be sure to save it in your McDonald's app so that you can easily order it again next time.