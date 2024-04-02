The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Hack For An Elevated Spin On The Classic

"Secret" menu items and off-menu hacks are fun, but there are some guidelines to keep in mind if you're trying to go off menu at McDonald's. Most importantly, when you're requesting a Filet-O-Fish with an English muffin, keep in mind that most locations won't have the muffins available unless it's breakfast time, when the fish sandwiches aren't on the menu. So, for this hack it's best to try and order it at the tail end of breakfast or just after lunch starts so that you can catch the kitchen during the transition. This is also the best time to order the McBrunch Burger, which combines the best of a McDouble and an Egg McMuffin while all the ingredients are in play.

As long as the ingredients are available, and you ask for something within reason, many times the kitchen staff will be happy to oblige — though not always. One TikToker responded to Mike Haracz's hack by dejectedly sharing, "I tried the fish with an English muffin and they said they can't do that." To increase your chances, try to put in any special orders at off-peak hours so that you don't disrupt the flow in the kitchen at their busiest times, and if you like your pub-style Filet-O-Fish, be sure to save it in your McDonald's app so that you can easily order it again next time.