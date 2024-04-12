14 Common Wok Mistakes Everyone Makes

Cooking with a wok can be fairly intimidating — not least because it's all too easy to make mistakes. Woks may be a standard piece of cookware for millions of people, but they have their own specificities which make using them different from a high-sided pot or frying pan. Picking the wrong style of wok, or grabbing one made out of the wrong material, can confuse you as to why your stir-fry didn't turn out the way you'd hoped. Using the wrong technique, adding your ingredients incorrectly, or using a heat that's too low can also ruin your food.

This is all the more frustrating, as once you learn the basics of wok cooking, you might never use another pan again. Woks are highly versatile pieces of cookware, and they have a capacity for even heat distribution that gives you a uniform result time and time again. Their larger size also gives you the space required to get a proper sear on your food, and when treated properly, they can last for years, requiring minimal upkeep and cleaning. That's all if you can avoid those classic mistakes, that is. To help you do so, we spoke to Namiko (Nami) Hirasawa Chen, the creator of Just One Cookbook, to get the lowdown on how to use a wok properly, and we have a few tips of our own, as well.