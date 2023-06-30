Quick Pickling Wilting Veggies Is The Easy Hack To Bring Them Back To Life

Have you ever gone to your refrigerator to decide what to make for dinner only to realize that many of your forgotten vegetables are wilting and soft? When this happens there are usually a few options at your disposal (besides the garbage disposal). Option one is to cook up a quick wilted vegetable-packed meal. However, you'll have to suffer through eating soft, crunch-less veggies. Another option is to throw out your lackluster vegetables and make something else. But throwing away almost-good veggies is bad for your wallet and the environment. So, what's the solution? As it turns out, one of the best ways to bring your wilting veggies back to life is to quick pickle them.

Quick pickling is a method of preserving vegetables in a vinegar brine. The preservation method not only adds great flavor but also helps to save limp vegetables and bring them back to life. It's also super easy, and fortuitously, you can quick pickle almost anything, from green tomatoes to purple cabbage.