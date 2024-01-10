The McDonald's Customer Who Racked Up Over 400,000 Reward Points

Some commenters on the video were impressed with the original poster's staggering point accrual, and plenty of them shared their own point amounts — though none came close to 400,000. Other users seemed mildly concerned over the fact that the content creator was seemingly so devoted to the chain.

@jimmyyryann i just canâ€™t say no to a good deal ♬ original sound – floptok

While the TikToker didn't share how they'd earned so many points, it could be possible that they had been purchasing larger group orders. One commenter on the video shared that their husband had ordered from McDonald's for other employees in his office and was able to earn all of the points from the large order. The caption of the video reads: "I just can't say no to a good deal" without elaboration.

If you thought that it would be possible to redeem all those points for one large order, sadly it's not. Only one reward can be redeemed at a time, per the McDonald's app restrictions. So if they wanted to redeem all those points, they would have needed to make around 67 separate transactions before they expired, assuming they were using the highest redemption tier of 6,000 points.