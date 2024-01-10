The McDonald's Customer Who Racked Up Over 400,000 Reward Points
If you frequently dine at McDonald's, it may be worth it to sign up for the fast food restaurant's MyMcDonald's Rewards program and download its app, which tracks your spending habits and menu item preferences. Customers earn points every time an order is placed, and each dollar spent adds 100 points to the Rewards account. You can redeem the points for various items on the McDonald's menu; it costs as little as 1500 points for a swirled soft-serve vanilla ice cream cone or classic cheeseburger, and up to 6000 points for a Big Mac or a full Happy Meal.
One TikTok user shared a video in July 2023, showing off a truly impressive amount of Rewards points: 406,558. This means that they had spent roughly $4,065 on McDonald's menu items. Points expire about six months after they're earned — indicating that the customer had accumulated the points in less than half a year. They also shared a screenshot displaying their points in the app on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling it their "biggest accomplishment."
The amount of points surprised social media users
Some commenters on the video were impressed with the original poster's staggering point accrual, and plenty of them shared their own point amounts — though none came close to 400,000. Other users seemed mildly concerned over the fact that the content creator was seemingly so devoted to the chain.
@jimmyyryann
i just canâ€™t say no to a good deal
While the TikToker didn't share how they'd earned so many points, it could be possible that they had been purchasing larger group orders. One commenter on the video shared that their husband had ordered from McDonald's for other employees in his office and was able to earn all of the points from the large order. The caption of the video reads: "I just can't say no to a good deal" without elaboration.
If you thought that it would be possible to redeem all those points for one large order, sadly it's not. Only one reward can be redeemed at a time, per the McDonald's app restrictions. So if they wanted to redeem all those points, they would have needed to make around 67 separate transactions before they expired, assuming they were using the highest redemption tier of 6,000 points.
Other users haven't come close to matching the points
While 406,558 appears to be the number to beat, other users have previously made posts on social media flexing their own MyMcDonald's Rewards points amounts. One person on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that they'd earned 200,000 points after eating McDonald's for breakfast frequently over two years. Another TikTok user posted a video saying they had over 30,000 points as of June 2023. They noted that they had just $1.34 in their bank account, but since those points could be redeemed for free food, they could still grab a bite to eat.
The fast food chain does provide incentives for Rewards members to earn bonus points. Occasionally, customers can order specific items and receive bonus points in exchange. And then there's the Reddit user who shared that Canadian employees are eligible to earn triple points on every order. So, while it's unclear exactly how the 406,558 points were earned, it seems possible that special offers or large group orders may have been at play.