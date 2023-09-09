Here's What Each Tier Of McDonald's Rewards Program Will Get You

Most fast-food establishments offer rewards programs, and McDonald's is no exception. Per the website, MyMcDonald's Rewards provides 100 points for every dollar spent at participating locations. Upon joining the program, rewards members can ascend through four separate tiers, the first of which becomes available when you earn 1,500 points. At this level, customers can enjoy one of four items for free. Options include a cheeseburger, a McChicken sandwich, an order of hashbrowns, or a vanilla cone, which is the perfect way to wind up your meal.

The next tier becomes available upon earning 3,000 points. The free selections become a little more dynamic at this level, as you can choose from a large iced coffee, a medium serving of fries, a six-piece chicken McNugget box, or a sausage burrito if you're seeking a quick breakfast option. Keep in mind that customers can only get one reward item per order, so you won't be able to hoard points to enjoy a completely free meal. However, you will have many more reward options when you reach the third tier.