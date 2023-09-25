McDonald's Is Pretty Serious About Its Soft Serve Swirls

McDonald's didn't just invent the fast food genre; it's maintained its perch at or very near the top of the game for almost three-quarters of a century. It has more global locations than any other fast food restaurant as of 2022 (Subway had briefly passed it before several thousand franchises had to close), and it shows no sign of losing its global hegemony. In many countries, McDonald's has become the preeminent symbol of America.

And part of how McDonald's has achieved that success is through quality control. McDonald's takes its particulars very seriously in a wide range of aspects of its business, including how it serves ice cream. On rare occasions, you can find a functional ice cream machine (fun fact: It's probably dirty, not broken); there are apparently rules about how many swirls an ice cream cone should have. The answer: two and a half. No more, no less. Seriously.