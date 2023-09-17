What You Need To Know About Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Portions

Every so often, Olive Garden introduces a pasta-focused promotion. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl allows customers to create their ideal dish by choosing from a variety of different pasta shapes, sauces, and toppings, and receive unlimited servings.

At first glance, the promotion may not seem like it would benefit the restaurant from a business standpoint. Customers participating in the program can enjoy seemingly endless servings of soup, salad, breadsticks, and pasta starting at just $14. While this may be a great way to draw in customers, it makes sense that the restaurant chain would be losing money by offering the deeply discounted servings.

As it turns out, the restaurant has a method to ensure it stays profitable. The first serving of pasta is quite a bit larger than the average order, making it difficult for most diners to order seconds or thirds. If you do grab an extra serving, you may find that your additional food is a bit smaller than that original entrée.