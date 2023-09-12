It's Official: Olive Gardens' Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back

Recurring restaurant promotions are a fundamental part of American culinary life. McRib season (and Shamrock Shake season) at McDonald's, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, Outback Steakhouse's free bloomin' onion on National Onion Day — you can literally set your calendar by a lot of these. Now it's official: the grandaddy of them all, Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, is coming back, so it's time for all of us to cowboy up and see how much carbonara we can put away in one sitting.

Starting on September 25, Never-Ending Pasta Bowl season begins. The company is giving a sneak preview to eClub subscribers from September 18-25, and if you're interested, you can sign up on the restaurant's website before September 16 (via Twitter). Last year, the never-ending pasta bowl cost $13.99, although there are as yet no details on whether inflation will rear its ugly head and the price will go up in 2023.