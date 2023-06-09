The Hidden Catch Behind Olive Garden's 'Unlimited' Breadsticks

You may be familiar with most restaurants giving you a complimentary basket of bread before your meal comes. While this is standard practice at most sit-down restaurants across the country, perhaps no other restaurant is as bold about it as Italian-American giant Olive Garden. After all, what other restaurant so proudly claims that it can serve you "unlimited" breadsticks to go alongside your lasagna or spaghetti?

Of course, no one is exactly complaining that Olive Garden is giving out unlimited baskets of its famous breadsticks, make no mistake. You could very easily expect to polish off one or two baskets of those things in one visit alone. Olive Garden does its best to make you feel welcome with some free salad and breadsticks — you get hungry and decide to order some food, and you leave the restaurant feeling satisfied while Olive Garden makes a profit. It's a win-win situation all around.

Just because these breadsticks are "unlimited," however, doesn't mean that there aren't certain rules that should be followed regarding just how much you get. In fact, the size of your party is what determines how many breadsticks you get. For example, if there are four people in your party, your server is typically expected to follow a general rule of thumb and give each person at the table one breadstick — ergo, your party will get a basket of four breadsticks, one per person. The only exception to this rule is when you first sit down and get your first complimentary breadstick basket.