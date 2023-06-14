Why Olive Garden Servers Hate The Unlimited Food Promotions

Olive Garden: when you're here, you're ready to gorge on enough pasta to keep an army regiment stocked in carbohydrates for an entire basic training cycle. The faux-Italian chain (not started by an Italian or an Italian-American, but rather by General Mills) isn't known for quality so much as it is massive quantity, mainly their endless food promotions.

The company offers multiple pasta passes, including the Never-Ending Pasta Pass (which provides you with unlimited pasta, sauce, and toppings, not to mention salad, soup, and breadsticks for nine weeks) and the Lifetime Pasta Pass (the same as the above, except literally for the rest of a consumer's natural life), not to mention its ubiquitous Never-Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks deal.

But how do Olive Garden servers feel about these sorts of promotions? Unsurprisingly, they're not big fans of them, and it's not hard to see why: never-ending food promotions make a server's job harder while also cutting into their bottom line. It's not great.