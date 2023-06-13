Grubhub's CEO Announces A Massive 400-Employee Layoff

In 2021, the VP of brand and creative marketing at Grubhub told Forbes that the brand sought to engage diners in personal and innovative ways like augmented reality. While that concept could drive success, the food delivery company has struggled to keep up with its competition. Given the highly competitive meal delivery space, rising food costs, and other variable factors, Chicago-based Grubhub has decided to eliminate 400 employees from its payroll.

Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal announced in a June 12 open letter the difficult decision to eliminate 15% of its workforce. Using the term "rightsizing," Migdal said that this reduction will help the company become "more agile, make bolder bets and take advantage of all of the opportunities on our doorstep." Due to increasing operating and staff costs, the organization could not maintain its margins.

CNBC reported that employees would receive 16 weeks of severance. It was not stated which company sectors would be impacted by the staff reduction. Also, there is speculation that one reason for the layoff could be due to a potential sale by Grubhub's parent company, Just Eat Takeaway. Grubhub did not respond to CNBC's inquiries.