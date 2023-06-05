Amazon Prime Customers Are Getting Yet Another Free Year Of Grubhub+

Being an Amazon Prime member certainly has its perks, and these perks have gotten even tastier, according to a recent press release. Last summer, Amazon partnered with Grubhub to provide Prime members with one free year of Grubhub+, a service that features $0 delivery fees and other discounts from select restaurants when ordering takeout or delivery online. Now, with this extension, that deal is still available to Prime members, who can enjoy a whopping 24 months of Grubhub+ absolutely free if they sign up by July 5.

Those who redeem on July 6 or afterward also earn themselves similar benefits, albeit for one year as opposed to two. And for those members who signed up for the original deal, they'll have access to free Grubhub+ for an additional year. As stated by Amazon Prime's vice president, Jamil Ghani, "we are excited to deliver even more savings to those who already redeemed and those yet to redeem by adding another free year of Grubhub+ to Prime." Along with convenience, many Prime members who take advantage of this offer can also expect big savings.