Grubhub Continues To Grow Its Network Of Robot-Driven Food Delivery For Colleges
From late-night cravings to fueling the last push for impending deadlines, most college students know that a trip to the dining hall is not always convenient. As online food ordering and delivery efficiently turn the click of a mouse into satisfying a craving, it makes sense that colleges want to leverage this safe, efficient concept for their student bodies. Thus, it may come as no surprise that Grubhub announced more robot-driven food delivery options are rolling out onto college campuses.
While today's college students might have a more robust dining plan, food delivery options need to be part of the student life conversation. However, safety is always a concern. Likewise, unlike with home food delivery, finding the delivery location and even getting access to the campus can be problematic for food delivery services. So when GrubHub and its technology partners can use a robot to seamlessly navigate the meandering walkways to libraries, residence halls, and other gathering places, the solution is worthy of a dean's list accolade. From skipping the long line in the dining hall to getting a bite without stepping away from your term paper, the robot-delivery option is likely to be celebrated by students everywhere.
Where can college students use Grubhub robot-delivery?
Autonomous food delivery is becoming more common every year. An energy-efficient solution to worker shortages, the ability to deliver food via a robot, self-driving car, or other means is no longer a scene from the Jetsons. On college campuses where access can be monitored, Grubhub robot-food delivery is a tasty solution for students and food providers.
As discussed by Restaurant Dive, Grubhub announced that Kiwibot will be offering delivery at the University of North Dakota. These robots are designed to "navigate hard-to-reach areas" and might be a viable solution when no one wants to go outside during those harsh winter months. The newest offering joins the Starship Technologies partnership, which offers a similar service at the University of Kentucky, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Wayne State University, Southern Methodist University, and Fairfield University.
In total, Grubhub partners with 250 colleges where college students can use the app to order both on and off-campus food delivery. While this food delivery option may not completely replace a late-night Cup of Noodles or bowl of cereal, it should be enough to keep students fueled and focused without worrying about who is showing up with that delivery order.