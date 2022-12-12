Grubhub Continues To Grow Its Network Of Robot-Driven Food Delivery For Colleges

From late-night cravings to fueling the last push for impending deadlines, most college students know that a trip to the dining hall is not always convenient. As online food ordering and delivery efficiently turn the click of a mouse into satisfying a craving, it makes sense that colleges want to leverage this safe, efficient concept for their student bodies. Thus, it may come as no surprise that Grubhub announced more robot-driven food delivery options are rolling out onto college campuses.

While today's college students might have a more robust dining plan, food delivery options need to be part of the student life conversation. However, safety is always a concern. Likewise, unlike with home food delivery, finding the delivery location and even getting access to the campus can be problematic for food delivery services. So when GrubHub and its technology partners can use a robot to seamlessly navigate the meandering walkways to libraries, residence halls, and other gathering places, the solution is worthy of a dean's list accolade. From skipping the long line in the dining hall to getting a bite without stepping away from your term paper, the robot-delivery option is likely to be celebrated by students everywhere.