Hello, my name is Carolyn Menyes, and I am a Walt Disney World addict. Yes, I may be a woman in her mid-20s with no children, but I do have a nerdy husband who also loves Disney as much as I do. That means each and every year (at least once a year), we book a flight from New York to Orlando and take a trip to Disney. I’ve been five times in the last three years, and while I’m no professional travel agent or Disney employee, I do have my fair share of advice for those who want to head down to WDW for the vacation of their dreams.

I Go to Disney World Every Year, Here Are My Top Tips Gallery

Planning a trip to Walt Disney World can feel really overwhelming and become outrageously expensive very quickly. Between booking airfare, a hotel room, dining reservations and FastPasses, it can all feel like too much. It may be tempting to plan every single day of your trip down to the minute, but trust me, there is no fun in bringing a binder full of spreadsheets and food prices with you to the parks. And yes, I have seen that.

My No. 1 tip for planning a trip to Walt Disney World? Do your research and plan some things far in advance, but make sure that at the end of the day you relax and go with the flow. Disney vacations take a lot of work, but they are still a vacation at the end of the day. I've been lucky to spend my vacations at Disney World every year, here are my top tips.