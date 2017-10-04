Here’s Why Fall Is the Best Time to Visit Walt Disney World

There’s really no wrong time to go on a Walt Disney World vacation. In the winter, you have cooler temperatures and holiday celebrations and decorations. In the spring, you have beautiful weather and the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival. In the summer, you have a bustling, busy resort with the vibes of pure vacation and longer park hours. But the best time to plan a Walt Disney World vacation is far and away the fall.
But why is fall the best time to head on down to Orlando
and kick it with Mickey Mouse? Here’s why:Cooler Temperatures
Anyone who has been to Florida in the spring or summer knows one thing about the Sunshine State: it’s hot
. But once late October and November roll around, temperatures cool down. That means you can run from Space Mountain to Splash Mountain without soaking in your own sweat.Epcot International Food and Wine Festival
Ask anyone what the best Epcot event is, and they’ll definitely say it’s the Food and Wine Festival
. You can’t go 15 feet in World Showcase
without encountering one of the 35 international food kiosks offering up unique regional cuisines, wines, and beers. With everything from a Jamaican beef patty to a peanut butter and white chocolate mousse, there’s a delicious bite for everyone at this festival. If that isn’t enough for you, food celebrities like Cat Cora
, Robert Irvine
, and Buddy Valastro
give presentations and bands like Hanson, Blue October, and American Authors will play the Eat to the Beat concert series.Smaller Crowds
In October and early November, children will have just gone back to school, so it’s less likely that their parents will pull them out just weeks into the semester to go on a Disney vacation. Lower crowds not only mean more breathing room and a better chance at snagging that coveted reservation at Be Our Guest
, it also means lower hotel prices when staying on property.Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party
Disney fans know that this family-friendly Halloween
celebration is the
place to go during the fall months. You have a special spooky parade featuring the Headless Horseman and the Grim Grinning Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion, a special fireworks show set to Disney villain music, and special character meet-and-greets. But the best part of MNSSHP? You get to trick-or-treat at Magic Kingdom! What could be better than that?! Nothing. And that’s why fall is the best season for Disney travel. If you’re ready to book your travel now, know how to be the best WDW tourist with these 15 things not to do on a Disney vacation
