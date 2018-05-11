When you think about spending a day drinking and eating at Walt Disney World Resort, your mind probably goes toward a day at all of the best restaurants at Epcot. But this May and June, Disney Springs is highlighting all of its fine restaurants with a brand new bourbon trail.

Other participating restaurants are the House of Blues, Splitsville, YeSake, Planet Hollywood, STK Orlando, Paradiso 37, The Ganachery, Raglan Road, Paddlefish, and Frontera Cocina. If you can’t keep track of them all, don’t worry! There’s a handy map and passport that guests can pick up at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.



If you want to drink your way around Disney Springs (responsibly, of course), you’ll have to jet down to Orlando soon. The bourbon trail runs from now until June 17. And we don’t know about you, but we think this sounds like an amazing way to spend a day at Walt Disney World without a park ticket.