Taco Bell is experimenting with plant-based protein internationally. Not one, but two meatless menu items are slated to launch across Europe in the summer of 2020, including the vegetarian “Oatrageous Taco” with a crunchy shell, lettuce, cheese, chipotle sauce and beefless beef made from oats. Finland and Spain, you don’t have to wait. The permanent menu item is available in both countries now.

The second vegetarian meal, the Cyprus Halloumi Crunchwrap, is also available throughout Europe now but for a limited time only. This take on a cult favorite fast food item is built with breaded and fried halloumi, spicy ranch, crunchy tostada, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce wrapped in a tortilla.



Courtesy of Taco Bell Oatrageous Taco

Many fast food brands in America, like Dunkin, Carl's Jr., Burger King and more, now offer meat alternatives. Taco Bell does not (yet, at least), though it does have a certified vegetarian menu boasting a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Quesarito, 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito. Other veg-friendly items include the Cheese Quesadilla, Spicy Tostada, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and Cheesy Roll Up. Customers can also substitute beans for meat on anything.

Other innovative items exclusive to Taco Bell locations overseas include Japan’s Okonomiyaki taco, burrito and Crunchwrap with carnitas pork, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese, red strips, okonomi sauce (similar to Worcestershire, but sweeter) and Japanese mayo; and Australia’s Lava Burst Hot Chips, which are American fries topped with seasoned beef, lava sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream and jalapeño spices. Both are available now for a limited time only.

No word on whether these eats will ever debut in America. Of the oat-based meat substitute, Taco Bell brand director of international product development Steven Gomez told Nation’s Restaurant News, “Never say never.” For incredible meatless munchies in the meantime, enjoy the very best plant-based plates at the most vegan-friendly restaurant in every state.