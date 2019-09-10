Vegetarians are going to have new fast food menu options beyond the Beyond Burger soon. Taco Bell has announced two new menu items, the fast food industry's first to be certified by the American Vegetarian Association: the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and the Black Bean Quesarito. Both dishes are set to debut on Sept. 12.

The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme is a flour tortilla filled with black beans, nacho cheese sauce, iceberg lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and tomatoes in a tostada shell. Meanwhile, the Black Bean Quesarito is a flour tortilla filled with black beans, seasoned rice, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and a creamy chipotle sauce. The dishes can be customized to be vegan by ditching the nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, cheddar cheese and creamy chipotle sauce.

The Daily Meal was able to try the new menu items ahead of their official launch.



Courtesy of Taco Bell Taco Bell's new Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme

The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme’s star is, as always, the crunchy tortilla in the center. The black beans could use some more seasoning (perhaps some cumin), but overall the dish works. This item has been customizable on the menu for some time, but now that it’ll be featured on menu boards, it’s bound to surge in popularity.



Courtesy of Taco Bell Taco Bell's new Black Bean Quesarito

With four creamy elements, the Black Bean Quesarito has all of the indulgence you'd expect from fast food (even though the cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream and chipotle sauce make the final product a bit soupy). The grill marks on the outside add a nice textural element, which is necessary as much of the insides are mushed together. And we wouldn't advising squeezing any of Taco Bell's hot sauces on it because that really takes it over the edge into sloppiness. Come equpied with napkins!

The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito will join two preexisting Taco Bell menu items, the 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito, on an all-new in-store dedicated vegetarian menu, making plant-based eating at Taco Bell easier than ever before.

The items highlighted on this dedicated vegetarian menu are just a small portion of the veg-friendly eats at the Mexican-inspired fast food chain. Other vegetarian menu items include the Cheese Quesadilla, Spicy Tostada, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito and the Cheesy Roll Up. Customers can also swap out meat for black beans or pinto beans on any menu item. All AVA-certified menu items will be marked with a green V.



Courtesy of Taco Bell Taco Bell's new menu board will launch on Sept. 12.

The addition of the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and Black Bean Quesarito and a dedicated vegetarian menu board aren’t the only recent changes to Taco Bell menus. Earlier this month, the chain announced it's dropping nine items from its menu, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and the Double Decker Taco. Streamlined menus and expanded vegetarian offerings are just two of the ways that fast food has changed over the years.