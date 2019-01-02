If your New Year’s resolution is to wean yourself off the meat but you’re not quite ready to give up fast food (now or ever), there’s a new burger on the block that checks both boxes. Hot off the heels of the Impossible Burger’s debut at White Castle, vegan brand Beyond Meat has teamed up with Carl’s Jr. to create a 100 percent plant-based version of the chain’s Famous Star burger.

The new Beyond Famous Star features a quarter-pound flame-broiled Beyond Burger patty topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, dill pickles, special sauce and mayonnaise on a seeded bun. The patty itself is non-GMO, doesn’t contain gluten or soy, and has 20 grams of protein, which it gets primarily from peas. It gets its red color from beets.

You can get Beyond Burger patties in the frozen section of grocery stores such as Whole Foods, but according to a press release, Carl’s Jr. is the largest restaurant chain in the nation to serve the veggie product that Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio recently invested in.

Meatless eaters and flexitarians across the U.S. can order the new menu item for $6.29 starting January 2. If you don’t want that burger specifically, you can swap out real beef for the veggie version on any Carl’s Jr. sandwich for $2 extra. If there isn’t a Carl’s Jr. in your vicinity or you just don’t see yourself headed down the drive-thru any time soon, take a load off at one of America’s best vegan restaurants instead.