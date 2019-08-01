Burger King’s Impossible Whopper Is Finally Getting a Nationwide Release

In April, Burger King became the first coast-to-coast fast food company to offer the world-famous Impossible Burger, though only in select markets. The Impossible Whopper — a plant-based version of the chain’s most popular burger — features a meatless patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and ketchup on a sesame bun. Weeks after testing began, BK teased a nationwide release, and we’re stoked to say it’s finally happening. The Impossible Burger will be served at all U.S. locations starting August 8.

For those who need a little refresher, Impossible Foods’ famous “bleeding” veggie patty is made primarily of soy protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil and other natural flavors. It contains a compound called heme, which mimics the “bloody” myoglobin of real beef. This is usually found in animal muscle, but Impossible derives it by fermenting a specially designed yeast.

So here’s the thing: Although the Impossible Whopper is making its debut at Burger King locations across the country, it’s for a limited time only while supplies last. So, veggie squad and flexitarians, get one while you can. The suggested retail price is $5.59.



Courtesy of Burger King

Also, from August 8 through September 1, consumers can order an Impossible Taste Test bundle that includes both the Impossible Whopper and the original Whopper for $7. This deal is available through the BK App and Doordash exclusively, and there’s no delivery fee on Doordash if you use the code “IMPOSSIBLE” at checkout. If you want the meatless Whopper only, use the same code to nix the delivery fee. Other fees including the service charge, taxes and gratuity still apply.

Anyway — if all goes well, this limited-time-only nonsense could become a permanent thing, so don’t mess this up, America. Fast food joints should help cater to those who don’t eat real meat, am I right, ladies? We wouldn’t be surprised if the Impossible Whopper became one of the most famous fast food menu items of all time.