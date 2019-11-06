Starbucks has announced the return of its much-anticipated holiday cups, which are the polar opposite of last year’s. The 2018 designs were retro, featuring vintage colors and nostalgic patterns, but the 2019 cups are more modern, implementing block letters, polka dots and pops of color.

14 Caffeine-Free Starbucks Secret Menu Holiday Drinks

Starting Thursday, Nov. 7, stores across the U.S. and Canada will kick off the holiday season with four brand-new red (and green) cups and accompanying Christmassy beverages. Here’s a sneak peek at the new designs:

Polka Dots



Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This cup has a bright red backdrop and army green polka dots, some of which feature the iconic siren logo.

Merry Dance



Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Are these words dancing? They sure are. This cup is wrapped in the phrase "merry coffee." Each letter has a green outline and a red shadow.

Merry Stripes



Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

This dark green cup is also wrapped in the phrase "merry coffee," except this time, it's diagonal and the letters look quirky because they're slanted in different directions.

Candy Cane Stripes



Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

The name gives away the inspiration behind this cup. The red and white candy cane stripes create a nice contrast against the block letters that spell "Starbucks."

Jovial java is just as important as the chalice it houses, so move over Pumpkin Spice Latte — it’s Peppermint Mocha’s time to shine. The festive fan-favorite will return in tandem with the new cups alongside four other seasonal sips such as the Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Customers who order a holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores on Nov. 7 will receive a limited-edition reusable red cup for free while supplies last. Fans who bring the 2019 reusable red cup back into stores after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off a grande (16 ounce) holiday beverage. This deal is not applicable to non-holiday drinks, like the caramel macchiato or blonde vanilla latte.

Last year, the coffee chain honored the same promotion but ran out of reusable red cups in the blink of an eye. After fielding negative feedback from enthusiastic consumers, Starbucks restocked its inventory and began selling the scarlet travel mug for $2.50 a pop.

This season, the chain is also relaunching fall- and winter-themed eats including the Holiday Turkey and Stuffing Panini, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Danish, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop and Snowman Cake Pop.

If you’d rather brew Starbucks At-Home, the chain recently launched a new Holiday Spice Cold Brew kit and re-released Holiday Blend and Peppermint Mocha K-Cups and grounds. Peppermint Mocha also comes in the form of instant coffee. There's certainly no shortage of holiday flavors this year. Festive drinks and eye-catching cups are just two of many reasons that Starbucks is one of the best coffee chains in America.