Starbucks’ holiday beverages aren’t here just yet, but they’re coming. Until Pumpkin Spice Latte season turns into Peppermint Mocha time, caffeine fiends can head to their closest grocery store for new and returning Starbucks At-Home products to brew from the comfort of their kitchen.

The exciting new addition to the Starbucks At-Home brand is perfect for those who drink iced coffee all year long. The company is launching the Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Pack, allowing you to make a seasonal cold brew without stepping foot into a Starbucks cafe. Just add two sachets into a pitcher of water and let them steep in your fridge for 24 hours. The result? Silky smooth, sweet cinnamon deliciousness.



Courtesy of Starbucks

The suggested retail price is $9.99 per box, which comes with two sachets. That’s enough to make just one pitcher of cold brew, but that pitcher lasts up to seven days once it’s brewed. Considering a pitcher holds 60 ounces, you’d be able to get almost four grande-sized beverages out of this. A regular grande cold brew is $3.97 in New York City, so making it on your own would save you about $1.63 per coffee. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you, like us, need a cup of joe every day, it sure does add up.

The Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Pack is the only new grocery store item included in the new seasonal lineup, but there are a bunch more returning. Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cup Packs, Holiday Blend Ground Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee, Peppermint Mocha Latte K-Cup Packs, VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Latte and Holiday Cookie Straws are all available now. Not into making coffee at home? Finagle festive drinks in-store by consulting these 14 caffeine-free Starbucks secret menu holiday drinks.