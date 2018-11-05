starbucksk reusable red cup
Starbucks Ran Out of Free Reusable Red Cups, but Now They're Selling Them for $2.50

All is right in the world

On the very first day of November, Starbucks unleashed the new designs for its coveted holiday cups. In the same breath, the coffee chain announced it would give away free reusable red mugs in limited quantities to anyone who ordered a holiday drink on November 2 when the new cups and seasonal drinks officially launched.

The magic chalice would grant customers 50 cents off holiday drinks after 2 p.m. until January 7. Nice, right? Except according to the Twittersphere, they sold out practically in the blink of an eye, and many hopefuls were left with paper cups instead.

“Very disappointed just got my gingerbread lattés but was told they only gave away 25 reusable red cups? That’s hardly ‘while supplies last’ … #false #sad #imprettysuretheyhavemore,” @SuppDave tweeted.

“@Starbucks you were out of reusable cups at 7:05 am? Seriously?” @jayhawklaura said.

“Holiday drinks are back. Too bad they aren’t in a reusable red cup because they ran out,” @gerard_gaston said.

But Starbucks won’t go down as a Grinch this season. A company spokesperson spoke with Today.com about how the chain was “pleased with the enthusiasm surrounding its reusable cup promotion,” and while the original promotion promised a limited supply, stores will now offer it for $2.50. Customers who purchase the cup will still get 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage, or they can pay full price for an exotic drink off of the Starbucks secret menu.

