There are a lot of decisions you need to make on Thanksgiving Day. Do you take an extra scoop of stuffing or do you save room on your plate for green bean casserole? Should you watch the dog show, a football game or a re-run of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? But the most important decision that you have to make on Turkey Day isn’t about food or TV — it’s about where you sit.

What Your Seat at the Thanksgiving Table Says About You Gallery

Thanksgiving is centered around a meal, after all, and a meal is nothing if it isn’t shared with others. Some seats are objectively better than others. An interior seat, for instance, allows you to be the life of the party and catch up with family members you may not have seen for quite some time. If Thanksgiving isn’t your bag, then perhaps you want a seat near the bathroom or the kitchen for a quick exit.

Regardless of your preference (or where you just so happen to end up), your seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table reveals a deep truth about you and how you tackle the holiday season. What does it all mean? Luckily we have a guide for every possible seat!