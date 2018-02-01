Almost every holiday is about spending time with those you love and care for. Only Valentine’s Day is about spending the day with the one you love and care for. Yes, the oft-dreaded “Hallmark holiday” is a day that’s for couples and romantic partnerships, not those in the world who are flying solo in the world.

Or is it?



For the How to Have a Good Time on Valentine’s Day Even If You’re Single Slideshow, click here.

You actually don’t have to be in a relationship to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. There are many types of love that you can celebrate on February 14. You can honor the love of friends, the love of giving, the love of travel, or even the love of a night filled with Netflix.

Whether you decide to dine out with friends, take an exciting trip by yourself, or go all out with an anti-Valentine’s Day themed party, know that you don’t have to be in a relationship to have an incredible holiday this year. Click here for 14 ideas for an amazing single’s Valentine’s Day.