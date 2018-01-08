The Best Food-Themed Valentine’s Day Cards We’ve Ever Seen

Shutterstock
Brie is everything: creamy, flavorful, and easy to love. If your Valentine is the same way, let them know with the power of cheese.
Doughnut-Lover’s Valentine's Day Card, Etsy
What would a doughnut be without a hole? Incomplete. Let your Valentine know just how much they mean to you with this sweet card.
Fortune Cookie Card, Paperless Post
If you have trouble expressing loving sentiments, why not use a cookie to get the message across? Chinese takeout places have been doing it for decades.
Hot Stuff Card, Paperless Post
For the saucy lovers out there, let your love know they’re right up there with sriracha.
Just the Stew of Us Card, Paperless Post
You can be the radish, I’ll be the bok choy. Meet me in the ramen, and let’s canoodle.
Sendin Noods Card, Etsy
If sending scandalous photos intimidates you, try this food-friendly card instead. You have all of the entertainment and none of the possible embarrassment (unless your love hates puns).
Sprinkled Doughnut Valentine’s Day Card, Hallmark
We have nothing but love for the glazed doughnut, but your true love is special — just like a sparkly, pink, sprinkled doughnut. They should know that.
Syrup on Pancake Valentine's Day Card, Hallmark
Your Valentine doesn’t have to complete you to be your soulmate, all they have to do is make your life a little sweeter, not unlike syrup on a stack of pancakes.
Waffle Card, Etsy
For the Leslie Knope in your life, there’s nothing better than love and waffles. Here, those things come together and are topped off with a beautiful, buttery heart.
You Are My Everything Card, Etsy
Garlic, onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt… You don’t need anything more in love or in your bagel.
