This Is the Ultimate Hot Fudge Sundae

Cold, silky ice cream and a delicious sauce — but then what? Chopped nuts? Brownies? Chocolate fudge or caramel? What about whipped cream? There are so many questions to ask when the subject of best ice cream sundaes arises.

What make the best sundae in the world? Obviously that is an entirely subjective decision and not everyone will agree that a single sundae is the best in the world.

There is a place in London however, where a group of friends or family might stand a chance at walking away from a table unanimously agreeing on the perfection of a single sundae — The Parlour.

The Parlour is one of the restaurants found inside London’s famed Fortnum and Mason, and an array of spectacular sundaes can be found on its menu, from traditionally English creations like Eton Mess and the more American classic Banana Split to creative sundaes with wonderful names like The Original Dusty Road, Choco Mocha, and Florentine Fancy. As well as the delightful and delicious pre-designed desserts, there is also a “build your own sundae” option which enables diners to succumb to their sundae dreams and create their ideal combination of ice cream, toppings, and sauces.

If a trip to London seems a bit far to travel for a sundae never fear! You can bring a little bit of London to your kitchen, no matter where you are. If you love chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, walnuts, and banana ice cream, this is the sundae for you! This recipe is full of everything you need to know to create the perfect sundae. Don’t like banana ice cream? Fine, just use some high quality, delicious vanilla in its place. Hate walnuts? That’s fine too! The magic of this recipe is that you really can make it your own and make it the sundae of your dreams.

