Los Angeles residents may soon be eating more tofu with their entertainment. A proposed city law would require movie theaters, sports stadiums, the Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles International Airport restaurants and other large-scale entertainment venues to sell at least one vegan protein option.

Add These Vegan-Friendly Resorts to Your Bucket List

Los Angeles city councilman Paul Koretz was inspired by a desire to fight climate change, and make it easier for non-meat eaters to be fed well, according to CBS Los Angeles. The proposed law would have to be approved by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office before going into effect.

If the law does pass scrutiny, adding plant-based offerings shouldn’t be a challenge. Koretz told Variety, “There’s really no downside to it. The change could easily be made in any venue. A movie theater serves hot dogs. They can serve vegan dogs. It’s easy.”

New York may have been named the best city for vegans, but clearly LA wants to compete for that title too. It makes sense that a city as notoriously cutting edge about healthy eating would want to provide more vegan options. With fast food chain Del Taco serving their Beyond Avocado vegan taco, made with Beyond Meat, and White Castle selling Impossible Burger sliders nationwide, consumers are getting used to having plant-based choices even in typically carnivorous establishments.

Whether you already eat a strictly plant-based diet, are getting a head start on your New Year’s resolution to avoid animal products for the month of “Veganuary” or simply want to explore new tastes, check out the delicious food at some of America’s best vegan restaurants.