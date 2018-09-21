Del Taco is introducing two new tacos perfect for vegetarians and vegans, thanks to plant-based food brand Beyond Meat. The Mexican fast food chain has become the first drive-thru restaurant ever to partner with Beyond Meat, and they have created two delicious-sounding tacos using plant-based ingredients. However, the new menu items are only available at two participating locations in California.

The Best Taco In Every State

Only Del Taco customers in Santa Monica and Culver City will get to bite into a crispy or soft taco made with Beyond Meat. The California based-brand backed by Leonardo DiCaprio crafted meat crumbles that taste just like Del Taco’s seasoned beef. As the meat-alternative brand told The Daily Meal, the crumbles used are not the same Beyond Meat crumbles product available in stores or at other restaurants. They’re special Del Taco crumbles — ooooh!



Beyond Meat

Diners at the two locations — both just outside of Los Angeles­ — will have a choice between the vegetarian “Beyond Taco,” which is layered with 100 percent plant-based Beyond Meat, cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and your choice of tortilla, and the vegan “Beyond Avocado Taco” made with Beyond Meat, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and your choice of tortilla. Even more excitingly, customers can also swap any meat for Beyond Meat in all Del Taco menu items including burritos, fries, nachos, and more.

Del Taco's chief marketing officer, Barry Westrum, said that the Beyond Meat menu items have no scheduled end date as of now, as they “want to gauge acceptance prior to making further decisions on product availability.”

Customers can head to 2425 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica or 3705 Robertson Blvd. in Culver City to try the new menu items for themselves. Beyond Meat is just one of the many vegan alternatives so good, we don’t miss meat or dairy.