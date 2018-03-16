The Top Allergy-Friendly Chain Restaurants in America

If you have a food allergy, eating out at restaurants can be difficult — and in some cases genuinely risky. Some restaurants are accommodating and equipped to adjust their meals to their customers' needs. Other restaurants might struggle to provide allergy-friendly options. The number of people with food allergies is increasing by the day. Every year, AllergyEats scours the reviews and feedback they receive from customers and ranks the 10 most allergy-friendly chains in America. These chains are ranked from 1 to 5 on how well they are able to accommodate visitors with food allergies.

“For the over 15 million Americans with food allergies, it’s incredibly important to know which restaurants are the best at creating allergy-friendly meals so these individuals can more comfortably dine out,” said Paul Antico, founder and CEO of AllergyEats, in a press release announcing this year’s list. Food allergies can be extremely dangerous — while many restaurants are accustomed to dealing with some of the most common food allergies, these restaurants went above and beyond.

“The restaurant chains on this 2018 list have differentiated themselves with exceptional food allergy protocols, education, and training, according to peer reviews from AllergyEats users,” Antico explained.

AllergyEats separated the chains into two groups: small chains and large chains. Large chains included restaurants with over 50 locations. Small chains had fewer than 50 locations.

Many of the same chains make the list every year. But this year, four new chains have made the list. One of them earned the title of the smallest chain to ever earn a spot on the ranking. Find out which restaurants made the list in the complete ranking of large and small chain restaurants.