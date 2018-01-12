L'Espalier
L'Espalier
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Best Special Occasion Restaurant in Every State

By
Editor
If you’ve got something to celebrate, these restaurants are always safe bets

Few things in life can be more exciting — or more daunting — than the Special Occasion. Be it a birthday, holiday, anniversary, promotion, graduation, or something different altogether, special occasions call for special meals, eaten at special restaurants. Even though more and more of us are eschewing fancy sit-down spots these days for less-expensive home cooked and fast-casual meals, there will always be a reason to visit fancy restaurant for a fancy meal, and finding that perfect restaurant can prove to be pretty stressful. That’s why we’ve tracked down the best restaurant for celebrating a special occasion in every state: These places will always be a sure bet.

The Best Special Occasion Restaurant in Every State (Gallery)

So what exactly makes a restaurant an ideal special occasion place? These are restaurants where you’ll want to dress up a little beforehand, and be prepared to spend a little (or a lot) more money than you usually do when dining out. Maybe you had to work hard at securing that in-demand reservation. Maybe there’s a white tablecloth on your table, and a menu that offers high-end fare (especially celebratory dishes like steak and lobster). If you’re really looking to splurge, maybe there’s a prix -fixe menu and add-ons like caviar and foie gras. There should ideally be a good wine list and a wide variety of cocktails, and of course a nice selection of desserts. It should be romantic, but not so romantic that a family will feel out of place. And a private room for larger groups is always nice. Above all, it should be a restaurant that makes you feel special just by being there.

More Special Occasion Spots

All of the following restaurants fit that bill to a tee. There’s just something in the air at these kinds of restaurants — bustling, celebratory, upbeat, refined — that puts us in a celebratory mood, or enhances the jovial mood we’re already in. After all, we’re celebrating a special occasion!

Click for slideshow
The Best Special Occasion Restaurant in Every State Gallery
Related Links
The Best Italian Restaurant in Every StateThe Best Chinese Restaurant in Every StateThe Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State
Tags
special occasion restaurants
restaurants
Best in Every State