It’s been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for most of us it’s an afterthought; something we quickly eat before rushing to work or skip entirely on the weekends in anticipation of a festive brunch. But there are plenty of restaurants out there that don’t just serve breakfast, they specialize in it, attracting local regulars and out-of-towners alike bright and early, every day of the week, and we tracked down the absolute best breakfast restaurant in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The Best Restaurant for Breakfast in Every State Gallery

There are few meals that are more satisfying out there than a truly great breakfast. When we get up early and take the time to go to a restaurant and relax with a newspaper, an omelette or a fruit-topped Belgian waffle, and a cup of coffee or a breakfast cocktail, it has the power to completely change our outlook for the day. Even a basic breakfast of eggs and toast can recharge our batteries, but there are certain things that we looked for on our quest to track down the best breakfast spots in each state: Is it open bright and early every morning? Does it serve all the expected classic breakfast dishes, prepared from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients? Does it offer some unique breakfast dishes and unexpected twists and regional specialties worth exploring, as well as options for the health-conscious? Is the restaurant itself comfortable, low-key, and homey? And is it beloved by locals and out-of-towners alike?

Not all of these restaurants are world-famous; in fact, very few of them are. The best breakfast spots are at their heart humble and free of pretense, with a team of skilled short-order cooks in the kitchen working tirelessly to turn out perfect renditions of dishes that we all know and love, day in and day out. Today, we’re celebrating those unsung heroes of the morning. We’re proud to present the best restaurant for breakfast in all 50 states.