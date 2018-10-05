Say hasta la vista to "avocado hand," because it’s 2018 and we don’t have to cut avocados anymore. Welch’s — known for its gummies and grape juice — recently added the key player to its arsenal of frozen fruits and veggies. The perfect little chunks are frozen at peak ripeness, so they’re always ready to eat when you need them. There are few things more obnoxious than waiting on an avocado to ripen only to find it’s already turned to mush.

After letting these green guys thaw, throw them on top of a salad, inside an omelet or in a sandwich. You can even mash it up and make guacamole or Meghan Markle’s favorite dip, blend it into a smoothie with some spinach or turn it into a hot take on buttercream frosting. After all that not-so-hard work, you might as well have a jalapeno-avocado margarita.

Welch’s frozen avocados are available in 10- and 32-ounce bags. Find them in the U.S. at Associated Grocers of Florida, Associated Supermarkets, Associated Wholesalers Inc., Big Saver Foods, Big Y, Food Bazaar, Bravo, Brookshire Brothers, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Food 4 Less, Food City and FoodMaxx. They’re also on shelves at select retailers in Australia and Canada.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the amount of avocado that won’t go bad on us before we get to use it. Welch’s is the real MVP. Before you go running to the store, get inspired by these 20 things you didn’t know you could do with an avocado.