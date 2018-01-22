When it comes to restaurants, there’s expensive and then there’s expensive. If we’re celebrating a special occasion or have some cash to burn, most of us can spend a couple hundred bucks on a meal for two every so often. But what about meals that cost over a thousand bucks for a party of two? Those are served at the most expensive restaurants in America, and we’ve tracked down 20 of them.

The Most Expensive Restaurants in America (Gallery)

If you try hard enough, you can get out of most very expensive restaurants without forking over too much cash; you can always just order an appetizer and a glass of water. Conversely, it’s certainly possible to spend a few hundred bucks at even the most inexpensive restaurants if you really try. But at the following restaurants, it’s damn near impossible to get out without dropping a couple hundred bucks per person for one reason: The majority of them offer only a tasting menu, and in the chance that there are à la carte offerings, they’re exorbitantly expensive.

This isn’t just a guide to the most expensive restaurants in America — it’s (by and large) also a guide to some of the best restaurants in America, because if a restaurant is going to charge diners this much for a meal, it had better be worth it. If you want to dine at any of these temples of gastronomy any time soon you had better start saving up for it. And if someone ever offers to buy you a meal at one of them, you probably shouldn’t turn them down.