We thought McDonald’s all-day breakfast was the height of McLuxury, but it’s about to get even better. Step aside, regular boring pancake-bread McGriddles: McDonald’s is testing out a French toast McGriddle breakfast sandwich, and we need this perfect combination of breakfast foods in our mouths — stat.

Your favorite morning hangover meal is kicking it up a notch with golden warm maple-syrup-brushed brioche French toast buns holding together eggs, melted American cheese, hot sausage and Applewood smoked bacon.

“You get savory and smoky flavors from the sausage and bacon,” said McDonald’s chef Mike Lingo in a press release. “Creaminess, cheddar flavors and salt from the American cheese; sweet cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors from the French toast,” he said making our mouth effectively water.

“It tastes like homemade French toast. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

Sound like heaven? The only catch is that you can only indulge in McDonald’s new French toast McGriddles at more than 200 participating stores in Minnesota. That’s right: If you’re craving a cinnamon-y brioche-bunned McDonald’s breakfast sandwich in Colorado, you’re going to have to wait.

This is the new McGriddles French Toast sandwich from @McDonalds. It’s being test-marketed exclusively in Minnesota. The sandwich is very delicious! It has sausage, bacon, egg and cheese on it. Definitely would buy again! 😍👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/K23uEQrqQk — It’s Paul🏳️‍🌈🌈😻🐟🐿🐐🐄🚴🏻‍♂️🌎🌊 (@MyNameIsPaulB) August 14, 2018

“We’re excited for our Minnesota customers to test our new McGriddles French toast sandwich and help evolve McDonald’s menu across the country,” Tom Butler, McDonald’s Minnesota Co-Op president and franchise owner from Eagan, Minnesota, said in the release. “We look forward to hearing our customers’ response to this deliciously sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.”

We hope the new McGriddle is a big hit with Minnesotans, so it can come to the rest of the country. When it looks that tasty, who cares if it might be one of the unhealthiest McDonald’s menu items?