Eating a well-balanced breakfast in the morning is important. It kick-starts your metabolism, gives you energy, and helps you focus. That’s why over 350 McDonald’s locations across the Lone Star State offered to feed students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test. The fast-food chain also gave away free meals to teachers administrating the annual exam.

STAAR, which was implemented in 2012, is a series of state-mandated standardized tests used in public schools to assess whether or not students have learned the material taught each year.

"Supporting education and giving back to our local communities is at the core of the McDonald's business," Joe Jasper, who operates 20 locations in the Fort Worth area, said in a release. "We're passionate about providing nutritious food options for busy people, and especially proud of our STAAR Free Breakfast program, which can give kids the morning boost they need to achieve greater academic success."

All the best to Texas students taking the STAAR exam this week. Students and teachers can take advantage of free breakfast at McDonald’s in the North Texas area! pic.twitter.com/WzFiJOe1Yw — Future Sch Leaders (@FSLNlearning) April 9, 2018

From 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 10, third through eighth graders were invited to participating McDonald’s restaurants in Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Austin, Waco, San Antonio, and Houston for their choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal, apple slices, and their choice of 1 percent low-fat milk or Honest Kids organic apple juice.

Teachers were also welcome to a complimentary breakfast. According to the Marshall News Messenger, they were offered a breakfast sandwich with a hashbrown and coffee.

The Daily Meal has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

