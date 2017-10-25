Why McDonald’s Is Winning the Fast Food Wars

McDonald’s will launch a new value-priced menu in 2018. According to Bloomberg, it will replace the late, lamented Dollar Menu once beloved by customers and condemned by franchisees. Offerings will include products priced at $1, $2, and $3.

“We are committed to remaining competitive on value for our customers,” a spokesperson told The Daily Meal in a statement.

Over the last year, McDonald’s has been aggressively pushing discount-driven promotions. The McPick 2 for $5, $1 soft drinks, and $2 espressos and smoothies all contributed to the spike in McDonald’s third quarter sales. Sales at locations in the U.S. open at least 13 months grew 4.1 percent, and globally sales rose 6 percent. The chain has seen an increase in traffic now for two consecutive quarters after four years on the decline.

“We served more customers, more often,” chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook said on a conference call, according to the New York Post. “The U.S. business regained its stride.”

To keep customers hooked with low prices, almost 100-percent of franchisees have agreed to participate in the new value program. They’re also planning on expanding their delivery services. The burger chain currently delivers from 3,700 restaurants in the U.S. in partnership with Uber Eats and plans on rolling out to another 1,300 by the year’s end.

