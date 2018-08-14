Chipotle is winning us over hard with this one. The Mexican-style chain is going to test out new bacon-loaded menu items made with Applewood smoked bacon. Bacon did so well in Chipotle’s New York City test kitchen that the brand is bringing the tasty pig parts as well as a new menu item to eight restaurants in California’s Orange County — the soon-to-be home base for the chain — this September.

"Consumers have always said 'everything tastes better with bacon,' and that is exactly what we confirmed in our New York test kitchen," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a press release. "We found consumers added bacon to their traditional bowls, burritos, tacos and nachos while also enjoying new items such as the BLT quesadilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese grilled to perfection.”

Not only will Orange County customers be able to put bacon on their burrito bowls, tacos, and more, but 10 restaurants in Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul will test build-your-own nachos beginning in October. Meanwhile, Miami and Dallas Chipotle restaurants will now remain open until 11 p.m. to meet late-night demand.

"A cornerstone of our new strategy is to make Chipotle more culturally relevant and to meet our customers where they are with flavorful food they can feel good about eating," Brandt concluded. "We know that Chipotle is a great place to start or end the night, which is why we're excited to test this pilot with our Miami and Dallas night owl fans."

To celebrate this Chipotle news, check out these ridiculous bacon products.