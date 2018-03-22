8 Things You Didn't Know About El Pollo Loco

There’s something magical about El Pollo Loco. Unless you live on the West Coast, you may not have heard of this regional fast food chicken chain, but it’s truly something special (and delicious). Their chicken is marinated in a unique blend of garlic, citrus, and spices that’s virtually impossible to replicate at home, but fans of this restaurant already know that. But there’s a lot that even they don’t know about “the crazy chicken.”

The first American location of El Pollo Loco opened in 1980 on Alvarado Street in Los Angeles, and today it’s headquartered in nearby Costa Mesa. Originating in Mexico, the chain rapidly expanded across the West Coast. Today, it has over 400 locations in California Utah , and Texas . The chain has changed owners several times over the years; before becoming a publicly traded company in July of 2014, its owners included American Securities Trimaran and one other company that may surprise you.If you live in a part of the country where there aren’t any, then make sure you drop by one the next time you’re near a location. There’s a reason it’s a cult favorite! So read on to learn eight things that you most likely didn’t know about this popular chicken chain