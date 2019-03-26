Days after KFC announced the return of its coveted chicken and waffles sandwich, Dairy Queen has unveiled its own version of the brunch dish. For a limited time starting April 1, the chain will serve a basket-sized portion featuring all-white-meat chicken strips, authentic Belgian waffles, syrup and fries at all DQ and DQ Grill and Chill locations nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to offer the best of both worlds with our delicious take on a classic,” executive vice president of marketing Maria Hokanson said in a release. “Fans love our chicken strip basket, and now they can really indulge with the addition of decadent Belgian waffles.”

To celebrate the launch, fans can make a reservation for free through Yelp for a “DQ Date” at 10 select outposts across the U.S. At each restaurant, one table will be decorated with vibrant décor, special place settings, interactive elements and a designated waiter or waitress for sit-down service — but you still have to pay for your own food and drink. Available time slots include 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 12; and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Only these locations are now accepting reservations via Yelp:

Are chicken and waffles taking over 2019? Apart from DQ and KFC, we’ve also recently seen chicken and waffles cereal at Walmart, and Papa John’s is supposedly releasing a hot honey chicken and waffles pizza sometime this year. Personally, we’re fans of the flavor combination, but we’d rather have the real deal (along with some never-ending mimosas) at the best bottomless brunch in every state.