Chicken and Waffles Cereal Is Coming Exclusively to Walmart

By
Editor
At least it's not eggs Benedict
chicken and waffles cereal
Photo modified: Courtesy of Walmart

This could be either really good or really bad.

If you subscribe to brunch, you’re familiar with the religious following behind chicken and waffles. Well, just in time for National Cereal Day, the sweet and savory dish is being turned into a cereal. That’s right — on March 7, Post’s Chicken and Waffle Honey “Brunches” of Oats will hit store shelves exclusively at Walmart. Mimosas not included.

The Best Bottomless Brunch Deal in Your State

While there’s no actual poultry in this shelf-stable cereal (thank God), there are drumstick-like crunchies in the box. It’s unclear exactly what this tastes like because the packaging just says “naturally and artificially flavored,” but according to junk food Instagrammer @canadiancandyhunters, “It’s real and spectacular!” Enough said.

To crush any speculations that this might just be a supremely early April Fools’ gag, The Daily Meal reached out to Walmart and a spokesperson confirmed that this is indeed a real life thing. It’s launching alongside another variety, too: Maple Bacon Donut.

Is meat-flavored cereal a thing now? Apparently yes, but not for long. Both boxes are available for a limited time only, so once they’re gone, they’re gone. Get them for $2.98 a pop while supplies last. If you’re now craving the real thing, these are the best chicken and waffles in America

