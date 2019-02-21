At the start of February, Papa John’s asked fans to choose from four different specialty pizzas with a really weird combination of toppings. The campaign, dubbed “Pick Our Next Pizza,” featured options including Huevos Rancheros with chorizo, eggs, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranchero sauce; The Roast with smoked pulled pork, bacon, onions and chile hoisin barbecue sauce; The Un-Pizza, which is a dip-like, dough-less pizza; and the winner: The Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles pizza.

This hot take on the classic brunch dish is “savory and sweet all in one bite” with crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese and a drizzle of spicy honey. This variation won 38 percent of the 52,359 votes cast in the poll. The runner up was Huevos Rancheros with 22 percent of the cut, followed by The Un-Pizza with 21 percent and The Roast with 19 percent.

Power to the pizza people. We're giving YOU the chance to pick our next Specialty Pizza! Check out the final choices below and follow your heart - you can't go wrong! — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2019

Papa John’s hasn’t disclosed when the new pizza is expected to hit menus, but it is slated to be sometime this year. Are you here for it? Or do you play it safe with cheese only or maybe pepperoni on occasion? Believe it or not, chicken and waffles aren’t the craziest toppings to grace a delicious pizza. These unusual pies may look exotic to the naked eye, but they’re among the very best pizzas in America.