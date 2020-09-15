Do you feel that chill in the air? Maybe you smell a far-off scent of crisp autumn leaves in the wind? Fall is back, baby, and it’s bringing all things pumpkin with it, even in the freezer aisle. Ben & Jerry’s announced that its ever-popular Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream is back in stores.

Pumpkin Cheesecake may not be one of the most-loved ice cream flavor in your state, but it is one of the most-loved seasonal flavors, thanks to being based off of an all-time favorite pumpkin dessert. Ben & Jerry’s version of this treat features a pumpkin cheesecake ice cream with a graham cracker swirl, really tying together that no-bake dessert theme.

Pumpkin spice fever hit the U.S. earlier this year than ever before, with Dunkin’, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme and more selling this seasonal flavor for weeks already.

And who can blame them? We all need a little happiness in 2020, and you can bring it to your home with even more things you can make using canned pumpkin.